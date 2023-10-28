Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

#4 Harding football blanks Southeastern Oklahoma to move to 9-0

(KAIT)
By Harding Athletics
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fourth-ranked Harding Bisons rushed for 436 yards and seven touchdowns and the defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions, in a 55-0 Great American Conference victory over Southeastern Oklahoma on Saturday at Paul Laird Field.

The victory was Harding’s 13th straight, tied for the longest in program history, and moved the Bisons to 9-0 overall and in conference action. It was the largest margin of victory and the first shutout in the 34 meetings between the teams. It was Harding’s third shutout of the season, the first time since 1965 the Bisons had three shutouts in the same season.

Harding scored on five of its six first half possessions and forced three turnovers to lead 31-0 at halftime.

The Bisons had four different players rush for TD with Braden Jay scoring on a 29-yard run, Blake Delacruz carrying it in from 6 yards out, and Chauncey Martin notching a 5-yard scoring run, all in the first quarter.

Cole Keylon scored on a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter with Grant Ennis ending the first half scoring with a season-best 41-yard field goal as time expired.

Ty Dugger had two interceptions in the first half and took the team lead with three for the season. Dre Hall forced a fumble on a sack, and Clark Griffin recovered to set up Ennis’ late field goal.

Harding outgained Southeastern 254-93 in the first two quarters.

Keylon added a 4-yard TD and Grant Fitzhugh scored from 26 yards out in the third quarter to give the Bisons a 45-0 lead entering the fourth.

Malik Mays and Troy Wiseman had Harding’s third and fourth interceptions in the second half.

Ennis kicked a 28-yard field and Martin wrapped up the scoring with a 28-yard fourth quarter TD run.

Harding’s defense held Southeastern to only 45 rushing yards and 96 passing yards.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

The Red Wolves won the 2023 Sun Belt Championship Saturday in Alabama.
Arkansas State women win SBC Cross Country Championship, men finish 2nd
Kaitlin Whitlock had 14 kills but the Red Wolves fell to Texas State on Saturday.
A-State volleyball falls to Texas State
Jonesboro High alum Bella Cothern is a senior swimmer at Arkansas.
JHS alum Bella Cothern wins pair of events in Arkansas dual vs. Stanford
Lyon football wins 4th game of 2023