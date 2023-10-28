4 Harding football blanks Southeastern Oklahoma to move to 9-0

The fourth-ranked Harding Bisons rushed for 436 yards and seven touchdowns and the defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions, in a 55-0 Great American Conference victory over Southeastern Oklahoma on Saturday at Paul Laird Field.

The victory was Harding’s 13th straight, tied for the longest in program history, and moved the Bisons to 9-0 overall and in conference action. It was the largest margin of victory and the first shutout in the 34 meetings between the teams. It was Harding’s third shutout of the season, the first time since 1965 the Bisons had three shutouts in the same season.

Harding scored on five of its six first half possessions and forced three turnovers to lead 31-0 at halftime.

The Bisons had four different players rush for TD with Braden Jay scoring on a 29-yard run, Blake Delacruz carrying it in from 6 yards out, and Chauncey Martin notching a 5-yard scoring run, all in the first quarter.

Cole Keylon scored on a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter with Grant Ennis ending the first half scoring with a season-best 41-yard field goal as time expired.

Ty Dugger had two interceptions in the first half and took the team lead with three for the season. Dre Hall forced a fumble on a sack, and Clark Griffin recovered to set up Ennis’ late field goal.

Harding outgained Southeastern 254-93 in the first two quarters.

Keylon added a 4-yard TD and Grant Fitzhugh scored from 26 yards out in the third quarter to give the Bisons a 45-0 lead entering the fourth.

Malik Mays and Troy Wiseman had Harding’s third and fourth interceptions in the second half.

Ennis kicked a 28-yard field and Martin wrapped up the scoring with a 28-yard fourth quarter TD run.

Harding’s defense held Southeastern to only 45 rushing yards and 96 passing yards.

