A-State volleyball falls to Texas State

On Saturday afternoon inside First National Bank Arena, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision (25-18, 25-16, 25-21) to Texas State.

Freshman Kaitlin Whitlock led A-State (12-12, 2-10 SBC) with a match-high 14 kills, while the Bobcats (16-7, 9-3 SBC) hit .352 and served six aces.

Maggie Walsh and KJ Johnson registered 11 kills apiece to pace the Bobcats offensively, while Samantha Wunsch accounted for five blocks and nine kills.

After Texas State struck first to take an early lead in the first set, A-State rallied to tie it at 7-all on a kill by Abby Harris. The visitors answered with a 6-0 run to move ahead 13-7 before the Red Wolves battled back to within three. Seven of the last 10 points in the set went Texas State’s way, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead in the match.

The Bobcats did not trail in the second set, taking it 25-16 to lead by two sets, and then fended off a late push by the Scarlet and Black to take the third set 25-21.

Arkansas State returns to action next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4 at ULM. First serve against the Warhawks is set for 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, with both matches broadcasted on ESPN+.

