Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

A-State volleyball falls to Texas State

Kaitlin Whitlock had 14 kills but the Red Wolves fell to Texas State on Saturday.
Kaitlin Whitlock had 14 kills but the Red Wolves fell to Texas State on Saturday.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Saturday afternoon inside First National Bank Arena, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision (25-18, 25-16, 25-21) to Texas State.

Freshman Kaitlin Whitlock led A-State (12-12, 2-10 SBC) with a match-high 14 kills, while the Bobcats (16-7, 9-3 SBC) hit .352 and served six aces.

Maggie Walsh and KJ Johnson registered 11 kills apiece to pace the Bobcats offensively, while Samantha Wunsch accounted for five blocks and nine kills.

After Texas State struck first to take an early lead in the first set, A-State rallied to tie it at 7-all on a kill by Abby Harris. The visitors answered with a 6-0 run to move ahead 13-7 before the Red Wolves battled back to within three. Seven of the last 10 points in the set went Texas State’s way, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead in the match.

The Bobcats did not trail in the second set, taking it 25-16 to lead by two sets, and then fended off a late push by the Scarlet and Black to take the third set 25-21.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to action next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4 at ULM. First serve against the Warhawks is set for 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, with both matches broadcasted on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State Red Wolves Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

#4 Harding football blanks Southeastern Oklahoma to move to 9-0
The Red Wolves won the 2023 Sun Belt Championship Saturday in Alabama.
Arkansas State women win SBC Cross Country Championship, men finish 2nd
Jonesboro High alum Bella Cothern is a senior swimmer at Arkansas.
JHS alum Bella Cothern wins pair of events in Arkansas dual vs. Stanford
Lyon football wins 4th game of 2023