Arkansas leads U.S. in food insecurity, study shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas leads the U.S. in food insecurity, a recent study shows.

According to our content partner KARK, a study released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in October found Arkansas had the highest rate of food insecurity in the country with 16.6%, or 214,140 households, experiencing food insecurity between 2020 and 2022.

The Arkansas rate markets a 2.8% increase from the rate during the period from 2017 to 2019.

The study showed food security to be in 87.2% of U.S. households, meaning they have enough food on hand to support an active and healthy life for all household members.

This means that 12.8% of U.S. households were food insecure at some point during the year.

“Making sure no Arkansan goes hungry, especially children, is a top concern for the Governor,” said Alex Hanning, the spokesperson for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “She signed legislation during her first session that gives students who previously qualified for reduced meals, breakfast, and lunch for free.”

Henning said the governor recently visited the Arkansas Foodbank to “commemorate September as Arkansas Rice Month where she met with members of her cabinet, the Arkansas Foodbank, and farmers to discuss efforts on reducing food insecurity.”

