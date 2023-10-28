Football Friday Night
Arkansas medical marijuana sales expected to break record for 2023

Arkansas medical marijuana sales have reached $211.3 million for the first nine months of 2023.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/TBP) - Arkansas medical marijuana sales have reached $211.3 million for the first nine months of 2023.

According to our content partner Talk Business and Politics, sales are up 3.1% from the same period in 2022.

Average monthly sales totaled $23.5 million. The state is on track to top the 2022 record of $276.3 million.

“Overall, patients have spent more than $965 million on medical marijuana purchases since the industry launched in May 2019,” said DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin. “This included $31 million in 2019, $182 million in 2020, $265 million in 2021, $276 million in 2022 and $211 million through September this year.”

CROP in Jonesboro has the fifth highest sales with 267.96 pounds.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are currently 96,056 active patient cards in the state, up from 89,855 in 2022.

This comes after Arkansas was approved to begin selling medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions in 2016.

For more information, you can visit TBP’s website.

