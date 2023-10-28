Arkansas State women win SBC Cross Country Championship, men finish 2nd

A dominant showing propelled the Arkansas State women’s cross country team to its fourth conference title in five seasons on Saturday at the Sun Belt Conference Championships.

A-State’s women placed four runners in the top 15 en route to 48 points, ahead of runner-up James Madison’s 89, while the men finished second with 47 points behind champion Appalachian State (28 points). The championship marks the women’s program’s fifth all-time Sun Belt crown in cross country.

The Red Wolves topped the women’s 5K team standings at both the 2K and 3K splits en route to their title. Rahel Broemmel led the charge, finishing fourth with a time of 17:06.7. Jaybe Shufelberger followed in 17:28.7 to place sixth, followed by ninth-place Elizabeth Martin, who crossed 17:38.7. Mary Beth Bailey clocked a career-best 18:17.5 in her 13th-place finish, while Olivia Walter placed 16th with a season-best 18:24.4.

Cadence Lapp ran a season-best 18:44.5 to place 27th, with Maggie Hunter (50th – 19:32.9) and Abbey Coberly (60th – 19:48.7) rounding out the lineup.

In the men’s 8K, A-State held a slight lead through the 2K and 4K marks, but the Mountaineers surged ahead down the stretch with four runners inside the top six to take the crown.

Dawson Mayberry was the team’s top finisher, placing fifth with a mark of 24:55.5, with Jacob Pyeatt placing ninth with a time of 25:17.1. Cash Kunkel followed nearly two seconds later with a 10th-place time of 25:18.8, just ahead of 11th-place Rylan Brown’s time of 25:22.0. Nati Enright was A-State’s fifth scorer, placing 12th with a time of 25:23.9.

Ethan Mychajlonka carded a time of 25:50.6 to place 15th, while freshman Jimmy Mann crossed the finish in 26:31.4 to place 19th.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to action on Friday, Nov. 10, competing in the NCAA South Central Regional Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field and cross country programs, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS | OCTOBER 28, 2023

Graham Creek Nature Preserve | Foley, Ala.

* - denotes personal best; ^ - denotes season best

WOMEN’S 5K

Team Results

1. Arkansas State – 48 points

2. James Madison – 89

3. Marshall – 101

4. Coastal Carolina – 124

5. Appalachian State – 125

6. South Alabama – 136

7. Southern Miss.- 166

8. Texas State – 192

9. Louisiana – 204

10. ULM – 224

11. Georgia Southern – 303

12. Georgia State – 324

13. Troy - 324

Individual Results

4. Rahel Broemmel – 17:06.7 (4 points); 6. Jaybe Shufelberger – 17:28.7 (6 points); 9. Elizabeth Martin – 17:38.7 (9 points); 13. Mary Beth Bailey – 18:17.5* (13 points); 16. Olivia Walter – 18:24.4^ (16 points); 27. Cadence Lapp – 18:44.5^; 50. Maggie Hunter – 19:32.9; 60. Abbey Coberly – 19:48.7

MEN’S 8K

Team Results

1. Appalachian State – 28 points

2. Arkansas State – 47

3. ULM – 108

4. Texas State – 122

5. South Alabama – 123

6. Marshall – 146

7. Louisiana – 171

8. Coastal Carolina – 189

9. Troy – 241

Individual Results

5. Dawson Mayberry – 24:55.5 (5 points); 9. Jacob Pyeatt – 25:17.1 (9 points); 10. Cash Kunkel – 25:18.8 (10 points); 11. Rylan Brown – 25:22.0 (11 points); 12. Nati Enright – 25:23.9 (12 points); 15. Ethan Mychajlonka – 25:50.6; 19. Jimmy Mann – 26:31.4

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.