Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to hold Taylor Swift Launch Party

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be holding a Taylor Swift Launch Party on Saturday.

According to a recent social media post, the event will start at 2 p.m. and will go until 4 p.m.

The party will include competing in a Taylor Swift trivia, as well as a session for making friendship bracelets and paper rings.

The first-place winner of the trivia will get the newly-released 1989 Taylor’s Version Vinyl.

The event is for ages 18 and up.

