Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to hold Taylor Swift Launch Party

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be holding a Taylor Swift Launch Party on Saturday.

According to a recent social media post, the event will start at 2 p.m. and will go until 4 p.m.

The party will include competing in a Taylor Swift trivia, as well as a session for making friendship bracelets and paper rings.

The first-place winner of the trivia will get the newly-released 1989 Taylor’s Version Vinyl.

The event is for ages 18 and up.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Paragould Parks and Recreation brought vendors and community members together for the 47th...
Paragould hosts 47th annual craft show
St. Bernards is set to open its new infusion center in Jonesboro.
St. Bernards to open new infusion center
The Temple Baptist Church is set to hold its 6th annual Community Meal.
Jonesboro church to hold 6th Annual Community Meal event
The City of Jonesboro recently received three new grants that will provide about $250,000 in...
City receives $250,000 in grants to serve police, public