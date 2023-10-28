Crews respond to motorcyclist hit by car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a motorcyclist hit by a car Friday evening.

At around 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, JPD, EMS, and the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to the crash at Word Avenue and Main Street.

EMS and JFD have left the scene, and officers are still clearing the area.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update this as new information becomes available.

