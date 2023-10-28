Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews respond to motorcyclist hit by car

Jonesboro police responded to a motorcyclist hit by a car Friday evening.
Jonesboro police responded to a motorcyclist hit by a car Friday evening.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to a motorcyclist hit by a car Friday evening.

At around 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, JPD, EMS, and the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to the crash at Word Avenue and Main Street.

EMS and JFD have left the scene, and officers are still clearing the area.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update this as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor

Latest News

The City of Jonesboro recently received three new grants that will provide about $250,000 in...
City receives $250,000 in grants to serve police, public
A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Lyon College’s 43rd annual ScotsFest begins Oct. 27 with events running through Oct. 29.
Lyon College celebrating 43rd “ScotsFest”