Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

JHS alum Bella Cothern wins pair of events in Arkansas dual vs. Stanford

Jonesboro High alum Bella Cothern is a senior swimmer at Arkansas.
Jonesboro High alum Bella Cothern is a senior swimmer at Arkansas.(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Razorbacks made a cross-country trip to take on tenth-ranked Stanford at the Avery Aquatic Center in Palo Alto, California. Stanford is a perennial powerhouse and proved to be a very difficult adversary for the Hogs, who fell to Stanford by a score of 161-133.

Bella Cothern had first place finishes in the 50 and 100 Freestyle. Cothern posted NCAA B-cut times in both events with times of 22.23 and 49.03 respectively. The Razorbacks also had a number of very close second place finishes including Alessia Ferraguti’s finishes in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke which were both good for NCAA B-cut times (1:00.27 and 2:10.25). Betsy Wizard finished second in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 53.02, her best so far this season, which was also an NCAA B-cut time.

In the dive tank, the Razorbacks dropped 3-Meter Diving to Stanford, finishing Isa Perreira in fourth, Lauren French in fifth, and Malea Martinez in sixth. The Hogs notched the top two finishes in the 1-Meter Diving portion of the competition. Anna Arnautova earned a first-place finish with a score of 304.73. Malea Martinez posted a score of 287.18 which was good for a second-place finish. Lauren French and Isa Perreira finished in fifth and sixth respectively.

Hog Highlights

  • Bella Cothern finished first in the 50 and 100 Freestyle, posting NCAA B-cut times in both events.
  • Alessia Ferraguti posted NCAA B-cut times in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke.
  • Betsy Wizard posted an NCAA B-cut time in the 100 Butterfly.
  • Anna Arnautova won 1-Meter Diving with a score of 304.73.

The Razorbacks will be back in action on Saturday, November 4 as they travel to Springfield, Missouri to square off against the Missouri State Bears at 11:00 AM CST.

More Information

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Swim and Dive. You can also find the Razorbacks on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Swimming and Diving) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSD) and Instagram (@RazorbackSwimDive).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

#4 Harding football blanks Southeastern Oklahoma to move to 9-0
The Red Wolves won the 2023 Sun Belt Championship Saturday in Alabama.
Arkansas State women win SBC Cross Country Championship, men finish 2nd
Kaitlin Whitlock had 14 kills but the Red Wolves fell to Texas State on Saturday.
A-State volleyball falls to Texas State
Lyon football wins 4th game of 2023