JHS alum Bella Cothern wins pair of events in Arkansas dual vs. Stanford

The Razorbacks made a cross-country trip to take on tenth-ranked Stanford at the Avery Aquatic Center in Palo Alto, California. Stanford is a perennial powerhouse and proved to be a very difficult adversary for the Hogs, who fell to Stanford by a score of 161-133.

Bella Cothern had first place finishes in the 50 and 100 Freestyle. Cothern posted NCAA B-cut times in both events with times of 22.23 and 49.03 respectively. The Razorbacks also had a number of very close second place finishes including Alessia Ferraguti’s finishes in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke which were both good for NCAA B-cut times (1:00.27 and 2:10.25). Betsy Wizard finished second in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 53.02, her best so far this season, which was also an NCAA B-cut time.

In the dive tank, the Razorbacks dropped 3-Meter Diving to Stanford, finishing Isa Perreira in fourth, Lauren French in fifth, and Malea Martinez in sixth. The Hogs notched the top two finishes in the 1-Meter Diving portion of the competition. Anna Arnautova earned a first-place finish with a score of 304.73. Malea Martinez posted a score of 287.18 which was good for a second-place finish. Lauren French and Isa Perreira finished in fifth and sixth respectively.

Hog Highlights

Bella Cothern finished first in the 50 and 100 Freestyle, posting NCAA B-cut times in both events.

Alessia Ferraguti posted NCAA B-cut times in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke.

Betsy Wizard posted an NCAA B-cut time in the 100 Butterfly.

Anna Arnautova won 1-Meter Diving with a score of 304.73.

The Razorbacks will be back in action on Saturday, November 4 as they travel to Springfield, Missouri to square off against the Missouri State Bears at 11:00 AM CST.

More Information

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Swim and Dive. You can also find the Razorbacks on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Swimming and Diving) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSD) and Instagram (@RazorbackSwimDive).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.