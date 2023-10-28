Jonesboro church to hold 6th Annual Community Meal event

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Temple Baptist Church is set to hold its 6th annual Community Meal.

According to a social media post by the City of Jonesboro, the event will be on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2834 Race Street.

There will be free meals and desserts while they last provided by local businesses, community leaders, and volunteers.

The event is free and open to the public.

