Lyon football wins 4th game of 2023

Jaylin Babers scored three touchdowns, Eli Funck threw for two scores and ran for another as the Lyon College Scots defeated the host Hilbert College Hawks 43-27 on Saturday afternoon in New York.

The Scots (4-4) led 7-6 after the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime. Lyon put up nine more points in the third quarter and scored two touchdowns in the fourth.

After a Lyon punt to start the game, Keidrick Wooten sacked Hilbert quarterback Noah Workman for a 9-yard loss. Workman fumbled the ball and Rene Dominque recovered it at the Hawks 3-yard line. Three plays later, Babers ran up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown and Jesus Romero-Castillo kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 11:35 left in the first quarter.

After a Lyon College interception, Hilbert scored on an 8-yard run and the try for the two-point conversion failed for a 7-6 Scots lead.

In the second period following a missed field goal by Lyon, Workman was sacked by the Scots’ Michael Wingo to force a punt.

Offensively, Funck threw a 31-yard pass to Xavier Long for a touchdown on a third-and-8 play. The try for two-points failed, leaving the Scots leading 13-6.

Later in the second quarter, Funck ran in for a 1-yard touchdown to cap off a 16-play, 88-yard drive. Romero-Castillo added the extra point for a 20-6 lead with 46 seconds left before halftime.

Hilbert intercepted another pass and scored on a 2-yard run with 12 minutes to go in the third quarter to cut the Lyon lead to 20-13. After a Lyon punt, William Litton sacked the Hilbert quarterback for a 9-yard loss and forced a fumble that was recovered by Wingo at the Hilbert 41 yard line.

Following another Lyon punt, the Hawks were at 4th-and-17 from their own 26, when a fumbled snap on a punt ended up being recovered in the endzone for Hilbert on a minus-26 yard play, giving the Scots a safety and a 22-13 lead with 2:01 to go in the third.

Reggie Brown returned the Hawks kick 31 yards and on the next play Funck passed to Karson Douglas for a 34-yard touchdown. Romero-Castillo kicked the extra point for a 29-13 lead with 1:45 to go in the third period.

Early in the fourth period, a bad snap on a Lyon punt resulted in a Hawks first down at the Scots 20. Two plays later, Tanner Pollett intercepted a pass and returned it nine yards for Lyon. However on the ensuing drive, a Lyon College pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. The Hawks added a two-point conversion to cut the Scots lead to 29-21 with 11:23 left in the game.

A 32-yard completion from Funck to Long put the ball at the Hilbert College 8-yard line adn two plays later, Babers rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. Romero-Castillo’s extra point made it a 36-21 Lyon lead with 8:02 left in the contest.

Following a Hawk’s punt, Babers rushed for a 21-yard gain and a face-mask penalty put the ball on the Hilbert 10 yard line. Two plays later, Babers rushed up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run. Romero-Castillo added the PAT for a 43-21 lead.

Hilbert added another touchdown with 1:05 left in the game and missed a two-point conversion.

Individually for the Scots, Funck was 13-of-27 through the air with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Babers rushed 14 times for 48 yards and scored three touchdowns. Kriston Belin ran 12 times for 42 yards and Tanner Mobley had six carries for 25 yards.

Long caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, Brown had three receptions for 39 yards and Douglas had one catch for a 34-yard touchdown.

Defensively, Litton, Nate Sarver, Wingo and Dominque had sacks in the game with Wooten having two for a minus-18 yards to lead the Scots. Cam Clear had 11 total tackes, Cobly Barton had nine, Litton recorded eight, Slayton Wheeler had seven, Sarver got six tackles and Austin Swaim had four.

The Scots will be in action next week at Luther College in Iowa.

