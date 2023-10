LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new restaurant will be coming to Leachville.

According to a social media post, Pick ‘N Roll will be occupying the former Corner Deli on Main Street.

The famous ice cream business is working on the transition from its former location in Trumann.

The Trumann location’s last operating day will be Sunday, Oct. 29.

