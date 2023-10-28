Officers awarded for live saving efforts

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Five officers with the Blytheville Police Department were honored for their roles in preventing a man’s death.

According to a news release, on Sept. 30, Officers Adrian Barnhart, Michelle Grubbs, Seth Rounsavall, Courtney Michaels, and Sgt. Chelsey Grimes responded to Clearlake Apartments for a man, 30-year-old Calvin Redmon, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officers began to provide medical aid until Pafford EMS arrived at the scene. The new release said Rounsavall applied a tourniquet while the other four officers took turns applying chest compressions.

Redmon was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Medical staff were able to get Redmon stabilized, but he remained in critical condition for several days.

The hospital credited the officers’ lifesaving efforts as the reason Redmon was still alive, according to the news release.

For their actions, Barnhart, Grubbs, Rounsavall, Michaels, and Sgt. Grimes were presented with the Meritorious Service Award.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.