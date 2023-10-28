Football Friday Night
Paragould hosts 47th annual craft show

Paragould Parks and Recreation brought vendors and community members together for the 47th...
Paragould Parks and Recreation brought vendors and community members together for the 47th annual Harvest Craft Show on Saturday.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Parks and Recreation brought vendors and community members together for the 47th annual Harvest Craft Show on Saturday.

The event was filled with over 80 vendors, each with their own unique merchandise.

“It’s just a good opportunity for the community to come and have a place to show their talents and we’re just really proud to have such a good community that is very talented,” said Kim Baldridge, assistant director of Paragould Parks and Recreation.

She said the show has grown in the 20 years she has helped put it on, saying at one point the show only had 30 vendors.

There were also door prizes and food for those who worked up an appetite while shopping.

Baldridge said over 80 vendors and 1,500 people attended this year’s Harvest Craft Show.

