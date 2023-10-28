St. Bernards to open new infusion center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards is set to open its new infusion center in Jonesboro.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on Monday, Oct. 30, and will go from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 505 Matthews Medical Place on the second floor.

Hospital staff will be on-site to discuss the importance of expanded infusion services and facilitate tours.

The infusion center will be used for non-clinical treatments such as IV antibiotics, IV iron, blood products, IVIG, specialty infusions, and injections.

