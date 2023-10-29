14 Arkansas men’s basketball rallies to force OT, beats #2 Purdue in charity exhibition

Tramon Mark hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and scored five points in overtime to lead #14 Arkansas to an 81-77 overtime victory over #3/2 Purdue in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena.

The game, which was not part of the 2023-24 Arkansas season ticket package, was a sell-out (19,200) and was a charity event. Proceeds from the contest will go to Arkansas 211, part of the United Way, and benefit those affected by tornadoes in Arkansas this past spring.

Mark finished led five Razorbacks in double figures with 15 points along with Trevon Brazile (15), Chandler Lawson (10), El Ellis (12) and Khalif Battle (12). Mark also led the team in rebounds with six. Lawson sealed the win by making two free throws with six seconds left for a five-point lead.

The Razorbacks shot 50.8% from the field for the game and had 14 steals, forcing 20 turnovers.

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey battled foul trouble but finished with 15 points, making 7-of-8 free throws, with a game-high nine rebounds.

Arkansas officially opens the season on Monday (Oct. 6) when the Razorbacks host Alcorn State at 7 pm in Bud Walton Arena.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.