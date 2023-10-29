Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

#14 Arkansas men’s basketball rallies to force OT, beats #2 Purdue in charity exhibition

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tramon Mark hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and scored five points in overtime to lead #14 Arkansas to an 81-77 overtime victory over #3/2 Purdue in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena.

The game, which was not part of the 2023-24 Arkansas season ticket package, was a sell-out (19,200) and was a charity event. Proceeds from the contest will go to Arkansas 211, part of the United Way, and benefit those affected by tornadoes in Arkansas this past spring.

Mark finished led five Razorbacks in double figures with 15 points along with Trevon Brazile (15), Chandler Lawson (10), El Ellis (12) and Khalif Battle (12). Mark also led the team in rebounds with six. Lawson sealed the win by making two free throws with six seconds left for a five-point lead.

The Razorbacks shot 50.8% from the field for the game and had 14 steals, forcing 20 turnovers.

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey battled foul trouble but finished with 15 points, making 7-of-8 free throws, with a game-high nine rebounds.

Arkansas officially opens the season on Monday (Oct. 6) when the Razorbacks host Alcorn State at 7 pm in Bud Walton Arena.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Zak Wallace rushed for 118 yards and 2 TD as Arkansas State beat ULM 34-24.
Zak Wallace has 2 TD in 4th quarter, Arkansas State beats ULM 34-24
#4 Harding football blanks Southeastern Oklahoma to move to 9-0
The Red Wolves won the 2023 Sun Belt Championship Saturday in Alabama.
Arkansas State women win SBC Cross Country Championship, men finish 2nd
Kaitlin Whitlock had 14 kills but the Red Wolves fell to Texas State on Saturday.
A-State volleyball falls to Texas State