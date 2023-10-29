Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Fall-o-Ween brings vendors back to community pavilion

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fall-o-Ween brought vendors back to the community pavilion in Paragould.

The inaugural Fall-o-Ween was brought by Collect Creations. Owner Trainee Veteto said she wanted to lend a hand to fellow crafters after the farmer’s market season came to a close in many towns.

“I am handcrafter and it’s hard to get into shows, cause normally they want so much money for you to attend. But, being here, I don’t charge hardly anything,” she said.

Trick-or-Treaters made the inaugural event more fun for Veteto.

“It makes me excited; I’m hoping we get more kids in cause trick or treating is going to be cold this year and we all enjoy passing out candy and I’m hoping it will continue to grow,” she said.

Around 30 vendors came to the inaugural Fall-o-Ween. Veteto said she plans to bring vendors back in December.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Paragould Parks and Recreation brought vendors and community members together for the 47th...
Paragould hosts 47th annual craft show
The Hispanic Center hosted a Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday.
Hispanic Center hosts Day of the Dead celebration
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to hold Taylor Swift Launch Party
St. Bernards is set to open its new infusion center in Jonesboro.
St. Bernards to open new infusion center