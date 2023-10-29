Fall-o-Ween brings vendors back to community pavilion

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fall-o-Ween brought vendors back to the community pavilion in Paragould.

The inaugural Fall-o-Ween was brought by Collect Creations. Owner Trainee Veteto said she wanted to lend a hand to fellow crafters after the farmer’s market season came to a close in many towns.

“I am handcrafter and it’s hard to get into shows, cause normally they want so much money for you to attend. But, being here, I don’t charge hardly anything,” she said.

Trick-or-Treaters made the inaugural event more fun for Veteto.

“It makes me excited; I’m hoping we get more kids in cause trick or treating is going to be cold this year and we all enjoy passing out candy and I’m hoping it will continue to grow,” she said.

Around 30 vendors came to the inaugural Fall-o-Ween. Veteto said she plans to bring vendors back in December.

