Hispanic Center hosts Day of the Dead celebration

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hispanic Center hosted a Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday.

It’s the Hispanic Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The funds raised at the celebration help fund the organization’s day-to-day operations.

Day of the Dead or “Día de los Muertos”, in Spanish, is a holiday celebrated throughout Latin America.

In Mexico, the celebrations come with their unique traditions.

“It’s the most important celebration of the year,” said Alejandra Morales, a native of Sonora, Mexico. “We celebrate out pets, our children, all of our loved ones.”

In Mexico, an altar will include offerings, “ofrendas” in Spanish, for loved ones. It will include anywhere from pictures of the deceased to their favorite foods and beverages.

Many people who celebrate this holiday also paint their faces with skull makeup. The celebrations have a more joyful tone, rather than solemn.

The day is also close to Halloween, but those who celebrate say it’s different.

“It’s a celebration that has more spirituality. It’s more about waiting for our loved ones and celebrating with them,” said Morales.

Day of the Dead is celebrated from Nov. 1 through Nov. 2.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.