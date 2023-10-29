Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Missouri State Highway Patrol warns drivers, pedestrians to be more aware on Halloween

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween is just days away, and Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be safe and have a happy holiday.

Sergeant Michael McClure with MSHP Troop D says that it’s important to be more aware Halloween night.

“It’s changed your driving behavior habits because of the slower moving traffic of perhaps parents dropping trick or treaters off in neighborhoods, a lot of pedestrian traffic, and some of those pedestrian are going to be very small,” said Sgt. McClure.

Make sure you’re taking it slow, and paying extra attention. Put the phone down and have your eyes on the road.

Sgt. McClure reminds drivers that young children may not be aware they’re darting into traffic, so drivers need to be aware ahead of time to be safe.

“We’ve got trick-or-treaters, kids that could be darting in and out of traffic, because they’re excited, they’re out to trick or treat. So they’re wanting to get to that next house. So just slow down and, you know, get into that habit knowing that Halloween is right around the corner and during that particular night. Just be cautious of that pedestrian traffic,” said Sgt. McClure.

It’s important for pedestrians to be aware as well. Parents should teach their kids how to be safe while crossing the street.

If your child is wearing a mask, be cautious. They can obstruct vision.

“If they if they’re going to wear a mask, just have them done the mask as they go up to the house and remove the mask as are transiting from house to house or from my house or neighborhood to back to the vehicle just so the kids can see what they’re doing,” said Sgt. McClure.

Also make sure children know to cross the street at a crosswalk.

“Make sure that if you’re crossing the street do so at an intersection use the sidewalks use crosswalks. Because of parked cars that are in neighborhoods. We don’t want kids darting out between parked cars,” said Sgt. McClure.

It’s important to be an aware driver and a cautious pedestrian, that way you can have a fun and safe Halloween.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Brittany Reeves first caught the eye of KAIT when photojournalist David Hershey and anchor...
Woman with spina bifida defies life expectations
Arkansas State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 430 near Mile Marker 8 at 3:02 p.m....
Pedestrian dies in crash
Football Friday Night Games of the Week: Marked Tree at EPC, Walnut Ridge at Hoxie
Red Wolves in 2:00: Red Wolves Coaches Show, Emmanual Stevenson out for season, men's hoops at home
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54