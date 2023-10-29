Missouri State Highway Patrol warns drivers, pedestrians to be more aware on Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Halloween is just days away, and Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be safe and have a happy holiday.

Sergeant Michael McClure with MSHP Troop D says that it’s important to be more aware Halloween night.

“It’s changed your driving behavior habits because of the slower moving traffic of perhaps parents dropping trick or treaters off in neighborhoods, a lot of pedestrian traffic, and some of those pedestrian are going to be very small,” said Sgt. McClure.

Make sure you’re taking it slow, and paying extra attention. Put the phone down and have your eyes on the road.

Sgt. McClure reminds drivers that young children may not be aware they’re darting into traffic, so drivers need to be aware ahead of time to be safe.

“We’ve got trick-or-treaters, kids that could be darting in and out of traffic, because they’re excited, they’re out to trick or treat. So they’re wanting to get to that next house. So just slow down and, you know, get into that habit knowing that Halloween is right around the corner and during that particular night. Just be cautious of that pedestrian traffic,” said Sgt. McClure.

It’s important for pedestrians to be aware as well. Parents should teach their kids how to be safe while crossing the street.

If your child is wearing a mask, be cautious. They can obstruct vision.

“If they if they’re going to wear a mask, just have them done the mask as they go up to the house and remove the mask as are transiting from house to house or from my house or neighborhood to back to the vehicle just so the kids can see what they’re doing,” said Sgt. McClure.

Also make sure children know to cross the street at a crosswalk.

“Make sure that if you’re crossing the street do so at an intersection use the sidewalks use crosswalks. Because of parked cars that are in neighborhoods. We don’t want kids darting out between parked cars,” said Sgt. McClure.

It’s important to be an aware driver and a cautious pedestrian, that way you can have a fun and safe Halloween.

