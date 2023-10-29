Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run near Doniphan, Mo.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Fairdealing, Missouri was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:28 a.m. on October 29, just east of Doniphan city limits.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle was travelling eastbound on U.S. 160 when it struck 60-year-old Larry R. Riggs.

Riggs was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Mo. for treatment.

MSHP reports the vehicle left the scene, and the identity of the driver and vehicle are unknown at this time.

