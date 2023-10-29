Football Friday Night
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/27/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees from NEA games on October 27th, 2023.

Valley View (Carson Turley TD run)

Nominee #1 is Valley View. Carson Turley breaks free and puts it out of reach with a 62 yard touchdown. The Blazers beat Nettleton 43-26 to move to 8-1 overall and win the 5A East championship.

East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines TD run)

Nominee #2 is East Poinsett County. Dennis Gaines breaks free and puts the home team in front on a 51 yard touchdown. The Warriors beat Des Arc 30-16 to move to 8-1 overall and clinch a share of the 2A-2 title.

Hoxie (Mustangs trick play TD)

Our final nominee is Hoxie. It’s a double reverse pass, Kayden Glenn to Prechton Wilkerson to Camden Brooks back to Glenn for the score. The Mustangs beat Osceola 35-14 to move to 9-0.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (SUNDAY 8:00 AM - TUESDAY 8:00 AM)

Voting starts Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the K8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

