Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/27/23)

An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees from NEA games on October 27th, 2023.

Valley View (Carson Turley TD run)

Nominee #1 is Valley View. Carson Turley breaks free and puts it out of reach with a 62 yard touchdown. The Blazers beat Nettleton 43-26 to move to 8-1 overall and win the 5A East championship.

East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines TD run)

Nominee #2 is East Poinsett County. Dennis Gaines breaks free and puts the home team in front on a 51 yard touchdown. The Warriors beat Des Arc 30-16 to move to 8-1 overall and clinch a share of the 2A-2 title.

Hoxie (Mustangs trick play TD)

Our final nominee is Hoxie. It’s a double reverse pass, Kayden Glenn to Prechton Wilkerson to Camden Brooks back to Glenn for the score. The Mustangs beat Osceola 35-14 to move to 9-0.

