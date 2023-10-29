Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Zak Wallace has 2 TD in 4th quarter, Arkansas State beats ULM 34-24

Zak Wallace rushed for 118 yards and 2 TD as Arkansas State beat ULM 34-24.
Zak Wallace rushed for 118 yards and 2 TD as Arkansas State beat ULM 34-24.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KAIT) - A Natural State native was clutch in the 4th quarter Saturday for Arkansas State football.

Zak Wallace had 2 touchdowns in the final 15 minutes as the Red Wolves beat ULM 34-24. The Benton native had 18 carries for 118 yards in the victory in Monroe. Jaylen Raynor was 15 of 30 passing for 298 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown, and 1 interception. Corey Rucker went over the century mark again in receiving, recording 6 catches for 160 yards.

Charles Willekes paced the Red Wolves defense with 12 tackles. He also had a sack in the 1st quarter. Javante Mackey had 11 tackles. Dominic Zvada connected on a 49 yard field goal in the 2nd quarter and a 42 yarder in the 4th.

Arkansas State improves to 4-4 on the season, 2-2 in Sun Belt play. ULM drops to 2-6 overall, 0-5 in conference.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves have another pivotal Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, November 4th. A-State hosts Louisiana, kickoff is at 2:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
#14 Arkansas men’s basketball rallies to force OT, beats #2 Purdue in charity exhibition
#4 Harding football blanks Southeastern Oklahoma to move to 9-0
The Red Wolves won the 2023 Sun Belt Championship Saturday in Alabama.
Arkansas State women win SBC Cross Country Championship, men finish 2nd
Kaitlin Whitlock had 14 kills but the Red Wolves fell to Texas State on Saturday.
A-State volleyball falls to Texas State