Zak Wallace has 2 TD in 4th quarter, Arkansas State beats ULM 34-24

MONROE, La. (KAIT) - A Natural State native was clutch in the 4th quarter Saturday for Arkansas State football.

Zak Wallace had 2 touchdowns in the final 15 minutes as the Red Wolves beat ULM 34-24. The Benton native had 18 carries for 118 yards in the victory in Monroe. Jaylen Raynor was 15 of 30 passing for 298 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown, and 1 interception. Corey Rucker went over the century mark again in receiving, recording 6 catches for 160 yards.

Charles Willekes paced the Red Wolves defense with 12 tackles. He also had a sack in the 1st quarter. Javante Mackey had 11 tackles. Dominic Zvada connected on a 49 yard field goal in the 2nd quarter and a 42 yarder in the 4th.

Arkansas State improves to 4-4 on the season, 2-2 in Sun Belt play. ULM drops to 2-6 overall, 0-5 in conference.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves have another pivotal Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, November 4th. A-State hosts Louisiana, kickoff is at 2:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

