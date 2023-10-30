Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas Attorney General looks to broaden law on foreign land ownership restrictions

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin explained to content partner Talk Business and Politics...
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin explained to content partner Talk Business and Politics he is looking to consider other instances of foreign ownership that could be threatening to domestic interests.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he is eyeing an extension of a new state law that prohibits certain foreign ownership of land and property in the state.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Syngenta Seeds in Bay was in violation of Acts 636 and 758, both of which she signed earlier this year. She ordered the company to sell its assets in two years or the state would assume control.

Act 758 bans government contracts with the Chinese Communist Party, while Act 636 prohibits certain foreign parties from acquiring any interest in Arkansas agricultural land.

Griffin explained to content partner Talk Business and Politics he is looking to consider other instances of foreign ownership that could be threatening to domestic interests.

“China’s not our friend. They are a trading partner, and we are going to do business with them and that’s fine, but they’re not our friend. We need to always understand that they are much better than we are at playing the long game,” he said.

You can read more about the decision on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the university will undergo a $1...
University of Arkansas project aims to train low-skilled workers for lucrative biomanufacturing jobs
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The last mass shooting in Arkansas happened in 2022 at a car show in Dumas.
Arkansas leaders speak on state gun laws following Maine mass shooting
Brittany Reeves first caught the eye of KAIT when photojournalist David Hershey and anchor...
Woman with spina bifida defies life expectations