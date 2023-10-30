Arkansas Attorney General looks to broaden law on foreign land ownership restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he is eyeing an extension of a new state law that prohibits certain foreign ownership of land and property in the state.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Syngenta Seeds in Bay was in violation of Acts 636 and 758, both of which she signed earlier this year. She ordered the company to sell its assets in two years or the state would assume control.

Act 758 bans government contracts with the Chinese Communist Party, while Act 636 prohibits certain foreign parties from acquiring any interest in Arkansas agricultural land.

Griffin explained to content partner Talk Business and Politics he is looking to consider other instances of foreign ownership that could be threatening to domestic interests.

“China’s not our friend. They are a trading partner, and we are going to do business with them and that’s fine, but they’re not our friend. We need to always understand that they are much better than we are at playing the long game,” he said.

You can read more about the decision on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.