Burning cotton bales shut down highway

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.

Major Robb Rounsavall with the sheriff’s office said Highway 18 east of Dell was shut down shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

The closure is due to smoke blowing across the road from cotton bales on fire near Farmer’s First Gin, he said.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays in this area.

