Crews respond to Jonesboro house fire
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
The fire happened on the 400 block of South McClure Street.
According to JFD, the fire was started by a homeless person who had gone inside to try and escape the cold and attempted to start a fire in the fireplace.
There were no reported injuries.
This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.
