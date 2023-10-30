Crews respond to Jonesboro house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews with the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.

The fire happened on the 400 block of South McClure Street.

According to JFD, the fire was started by a homeless person who had gone inside to try and escape the cold and attempted to start a fire in the fireplace.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.