Gas prices drop for 6th straight week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices continue to drop.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of regular unleaded fell 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.04.

That’s 30 cents a gallon less than Arkansas motorists paid a month ago and 17.2 cents a gallon lower than last year.

The national average fell 5.3 cents a gallon last week to $3.45.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the country could see a further drop of 10 to 20 cents in the weeks ahead.

“But any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing,” De Haan cautioned.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.