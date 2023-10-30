Oct. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up cool this morning with a few leftover showers as you head out the door.

By the afternoon, I think we will see some sun for the first time since Friday.

Even with that sun, it will not warm up much today.

We will struggle to make it out of the 40s.

Tonight, a FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of Region 8 as temperatures will fall into the upper-20s and low-30.

Bring in any plants you do not want to die.

We will warm into the low-50s tomorrow, but a secondary cold front will come through during the day and that will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air just in time for trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Temperatures as kids are going door to door will be in the 40s with a wind chills likely in the 20s and 30s.

Dry forecast for the rest of the week and a bit of a warm-up by the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Several shootings across the country over the weekend turned deadly, including one just outside of Arkansas.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for your help in finding the driver of a vehicle that hit a man in Ripley County on Sunday morning.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin looks to broaden the law on foreign land ownership restrictions in the state.

A deadly mass shooting in Maine has sparked conversation on what can be done legally to prevent future tragedies in Arkansas.

Keeping children safe on Halloween tips to remind yourself while driving through neighborhoods.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

