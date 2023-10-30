Pedestrian dies in crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Marion man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while it was raining.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 430 near Mile Marker 8 at 3:02 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to the preliminary crash report, a 2020 Ram truck slid on the wet road while going south and hit the rear of a 2011 Toyota, heading in the same direction. The truck then steered to the right and hit 20-year-old Darius Lawson, who died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and those besides Lawson involved in the crash were identified.

