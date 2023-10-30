Scammers targeting businesses around Northeast Arkansas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new trend is sweeping across parts of Northeast Arkansas and leaving businesses out hundreds of dollars.

Scammers usually target people, but things have changed recently as now they are taking from organizations while posing as law enforcement.

Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department found out about a business owner in town on the verge of a scam and said this was a little out of the ordinary.

“They had her cell phone number and her personal information and that set off a couple of red flags with this particular employee of the business so that is when they called us,” Elms said.

The police report says that she was told her store had taken counterfeit money at a downtown festival but after they asked for information, she got nervous.

Paragould is not the only spot seeing this trend, last week Wynne City Hall posted a warning about transferring money to scammers via Western Union, and Elms thinks it will keep coming.

A look at the post from Wynne City Hall warning people about scammers in the area. (KAIT)

“I do, I think it is going to go on for a while until it gets really popular and then everyone starts catching on to it, so again that is why we put out the warning on Facebook because it is going to grow, we are going to see more and more businesses get hit or attempt to get hit by these scams,” Elms said.

This comes after Paragould just hosted their Fall-o-ween event with lots of vendors. Elms encourages people to be smart when it comes to people asking for money.

“Don’t be giving out any personal information unless you know who you are giving it to,” Elms said.

He stressed the scammers are hard to track down and said once the money is gone it is very hard to get back.

