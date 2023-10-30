School district to provide breakfast to students free of charge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas school district will offer free breakfast to all of its students.

The Lawrence County School District announced a new program that will qualify all students from kindergarten through 12th grade to receive free breakfast, no matter their free and reduced meal status.

Superintendent Terry Belcher said it will cost the district some money, but it’s worth it.

“It’ll cost the district a little bit of money each month, but we thought it would be beneficial to our students, having 1,000 students that could possibly eat breakfast,” Belcher explained.

Superintendent Belcher explained students having the opportunity to eat before the day starts is crucial.

“Many kids are rushed at home and don’t eat breakfast at home, so this gives students a chance to get some type of breakfast. Whether it be cereal or sausage biscuit,” Belcher said.

Starting Monday morning, students at the district were able to eat breakfast at no charge.

