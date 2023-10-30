The Teal Pumpkin Project provides treats for kids with allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -More than 5 million kids have food allergies in the United States. Some of the common allergies are things like Peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, eggs, and soy. All of these ingredients are commonly found in Halloween candy, making trick or treat a bit dangerous.

One of the things to watch out for is that miniature candy bars often are made with different ingredients than the full-size version. In 2014 the Food Allergy Research and Education organization started the Teal Pumpkin Project. Residents are encouraged to place a teal pumpkin on their porch to let trick-or-treaters know that they have some allergy-free goodies to enjoy so everyone can have a happy Halloween.

“Stickers are a great option,” said Mercy Trauma and Burn Director Liz Day. “I have a little one and she loves small toys, you have to be careful because they can be a choking hazard. Jewelry, Halloween rings, I’d say any Halloween-related toy will be a good option.”

If you want to participate in the teal pumpkin project, you can paint a pumpkin and place it on your porch. You can also go to foodallergy.org and register your house or business on their website to let trick-or-treaters know you are handing out safe Halloween treats.

