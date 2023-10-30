Tips for your plants ahead of the first freeze of the season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With all of Northeast Arkansas in a freeze warning Monday and possibly Tuesday, you want to make sure your house is ready, including outside.

If you have any outdoor plants or a garden, there are steps you can take to make sure everything does not die overnight.

Branon Thiesse, the Craighead County Extension Agent, said using a sheet or blanket could be useful.

“You can cover them up with sheets. We don’t want to use plastic because water will condense inside the plastic, and that will cause the plants to freeze even quicker, so cover them during the daytime,” Thiesse said.

Thiesse also said if you have any fruit or vegetables in your garden, you can take them off and let them finish developing inside the house.

If you want to avoid the freeze, the easy solution is to bring your pots inside all together.

