Traffic Alert: Overturned semi-truck blocking Stadium Boulevard

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling to Jonesboro on Highway 1 (Stadium Boulevard) should expect delays.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a semi-truck rolled over and caught fire.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Lawson Road.

Smith said the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle but that the truck caught fire.

She said the truck lost its load and was covering all of the northbound lanes.

“Traffic will be blocked for quite a while,” Smith said.

Motorists should expect delays and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

