Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Williams Baptist University receives high ranking for “social mobility”

In a US News College Ranking, Williams Baptist University ranked 24 in the nation, and second...
In a US News College Ranking, Williams Baptist University ranked 24 in the nation, and second in Arkansas in the social mobility category.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college recently received a high ranking for its ability to graduate students from “economically challenging” backgrounds.

In a US News College Ranking, Williams Baptist University ranked 24 in the nation, and second in Arkansas in the social mobility category.

The high ranking is due to WBU’s graduation rates of students who come from financially challenging backgrounds.

“This school was founded with a heart for that first-generation student, or that student that comes from an economically challenged situation,” said WBU President Dr. Stan Norman.

Dr. Norman said the study doesn’t look at a certain period, but over, how many of these students are graduating.

“This ranking that we received is not about what we’ve been doing lately but is true to our legacy of this kind of education,” Dr. Norman said.

In 2019, the college’s Williams Works program began, allowing students to work to offset the cost of their education.

The program will begin to graduate students who began the program when it started very soon, and the college believes this will only improve its ranking.

“We believe our Williams Works initiative is only going to build upon and expand this ranking,” Dr. Norman explained.

Student Isaac Jones explained seeing fellow students graduate, like him, who may not have been able to attend college without a program like Williams Works, is something he’s looking forward to.

“If not for Williams Works, I would not be going to college right now,” Jones explained. “To see the ones that I’m going to graduate with and get the diploma for going through Williams Works is going to be awesome and it’s going to be very emotional.”

Dr. Norman said at the end of the day, he’s grateful for the ranking, but it’s all about continuing to do what it has done for so long.

“We don’t do this for the rankings. We can’t control those. We can control remaining faithful in our mission to continue to do this, to do it better, to do it more, and to reach as many students as we possibly can,” Dr. Norman added.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the intersection of Stadium...
Overturned semi-truck blocks Stadium Boulevard
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.
Burning cotton bales shut down highway

Latest News

A look at downtown Paragould where one businesses was almost on the wrong end of a scam.
Scammers targeting businesses around Northeast Arkansas
Your plants could be in danger this week as temperatures are set to drop to freezing overnight.
Tips for your plants ahead of the first freeze of the season
TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT
The Teal Pumpkin Project provides treats for kids with allergies
Smoke from burning cotton bales has forced officials to close a Mississippi County highway.
Burning cotton bales shut down highway