Woman with spina bifida defies life expectations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Life is not always fair, but one girl in Region 8 did not let that get to her, despite the odds against her.

Brittany Reeves first caught the eye of KAIT when photojournalist David Hershey and anchor Diana Davis traveled to a softball field in Paragould in 1990.

“Hit it hard, Brittany,” a voice in the crowd yelled.

“Yes, of course I will,” she said with all the confidence of a 7-year-old.

Spina bifida, a defect of the spine at birth, has affected Reeves’ lower body.

“This is not easy,” she said looking into the camera.

Reeves was born with fluid on her brain, dislocated hips, one knee bent forward and both feet were club-footed at birth.

Her parents were told she would not survive, and if she did, she would be institutionalized because she would not be able to take care of herself.

“They didn’t think I would go to school. It really made me feel good,” Reeves said. “I did not quit. I just tried and tried.”

However, she never stopped trying.

“It was never the thought of I can’t do this. It was the thought of how can I do this,” a much older Reeves told Davis during a Zoom interview from her home in New York. “And that’s how I have lived my life.”

Reeves just celebrated her 40th birthday, a milestone once unheard of for those with spina bifida. A shunt placed in her brain was a game changer. That, and her “can-do” attitude.

Reeves won the title of Tiny Miss Paragould, learned to ride horses, went to public school, and graduated high school in Atlanta where they did not think she was equipped to attend college.

“They told me you know you won’t arrive. You’re not You’re not smart enough. And I told him I said you know you give me the tools,” she said. “You teach me.”

Accepted to Arkansas State University, Reeves was thrilled, but she found challenges living on campus.

“The bar for eating was too high the thermostat was for a standing person. I couldn’t get my wheelchair through the threshold because the threshold was too high. Things like that,” she explained.

Learning to advocate for herself was part of the process. Two administrators, the late Dr. Rick McDaniel and Dr. Lynita Cooksey helped her realize a dream, helping her earn five degrees.

“I have two bachelor’s: A bachelor’s in English, a bachelor’s in education, a master’s in English, a master’s in college student personnel services, and a specialist in college education,” Reeves said.

Her next goal is to get a doctoral degree so that she can work as a college administrator.

“I’ve traveled the world, lived on my own for 18 years, and have a van made just for me,” Reeves said.

She is driven just like the little girl KAIT first met all those years ago.

The only difference now is that she has traveled the world, and met more celebrities including John Samos, Daniel Radcliffe, The Beach Boys, the late Olivia Newton-John, Samuel L. Jackson, and former President and Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton.

Along the way, Reeves has had 30 operations during her lifetime, making her realize something special.

“I’m the first generation to live to be 40,” she said. “You know, this is the thing is, it’s a miracle. It really is a miracle that I’ve lived 40 years!”

