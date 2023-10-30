Football Friday Night
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd tour stopping in Arkansas

Sharped-dressed simple men and women will enjoy a blast from the past in April.
Sharped-dressed simple men and women will enjoy a blast from the past in April.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharped-dressed simple men and women will enjoy a blast from the past in April.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with special guests Black Stone Cherry, are coming to Arkansas.

The “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” will make a stop at 7 p.m. April 18 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at noon and range in price from $29.50 to $354.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

