ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd tour stopping in Arkansas
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharped-dressed simple men and women will enjoy a blast from the past in April.
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with special guests Black Stone Cherry, are coming to Arkansas.
The “Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” will make a stop at 7 p.m. April 18 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at noon and range in price from $29.50 to $354.50. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.
Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.
