Arkansas ranks high in states most stressed about medical bills, study shows

A recent study shows that Arkansas ranked seventh in the country of states most stressed about medical bills.(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study shows that Arkansas ranked seventh in the country of states most stressed about medical bills.

According to a study by Anidjar and Levine, the Institute Data Catalog was used to determine the percentage of the population with medical bills in collections and the median amount per state.

West Virginia ranked as the state most stressed about medical bills.

Arkansas ranked the seventh state most stressed about medical bills.

On the other side, the study showed that Minnesota, South Dakota, and Alaska are the top three states with the lowest concern of medical debt in collections.

“When medical bills go unpaid, they are often reported to credit bureaus, and it can hurt not just your credit score but can impact your financial reliability to the likes of lenders, employers, and utilities, which can unload more stress and worries than debt alone,” said a spokesperson for Anidjar & Levine. “If suffering from medical malpractice, speak to a medical malpractice lawyer before accepting a settlement. The free consultation can evaluate your current situation and advise on legal options. Often, a higher sum can be negotiated on your behalf than the original one you were offered.”

