Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Louisiana

The Red Wolves take the field before a matchup at ULM.
The Red Wolves take the field before a matchup at ULM.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football first faced Louisiana in 1953.

70 years later, the 2023 edition has stakes on both sidelines. A-State looks for their 5th win while the Ragin Cajuns can become bowl eligible. Both teams are tied for 2nd in the Sun Belt West Division.

Head coach Butch Jones broke down the opponent in the weekly press conference. “They’re 12th in the country in sacks generated,” Jones said. “They’ve generated 26 sacks on defense. They have 47 tackles for a loss, they’ve forced 15 turnovers. It’s really impressive the way they play defense. And then offensively, 8 out of 11 starters back. They’re the #1 rush offense in the Sun Belt. And we have to do a great job, the quarterback is dynamic.”

True freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor leads FBS with 17.31 passing yards per completion. He was asked about how JT Shrout and Jaxon Dailey have helped him progress. “Our relationship with both of them, well the whole quarterback room has grown astoundingly,” Raynor said. “We’re basically like a bunch of brothers. So we’re all supporting each other, we’re all competing. I come to the sideline, they’re telling me what they see, how they can help me. Just things like that. They’re very supportive and I appreciate that.”

Junior linebacker Charles Willekes was named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy. He’s excited about another edition of the A-State/UL rivalry.

“Yeah, I got my first taste of it a little bit last year when I got a couple snaps,” Willekes said. “Obviously they don’t like us, we don’t like them, that’s how the rivalry week goes. This is a big game for us. We had a close one two years ago when they came in here. Battled till the end of that one but that one slipped away. Last year wasn’t as close. So that’s something that’s in the forefront of our minds.”

Arkansas State faces Louisiana Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

