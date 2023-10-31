Football Friday Night
Arkansas State men’s basketball routs UCA 112-77 in charity exhibition

Freddy Hicks had 23 points Monday night as Arkansas State men's basketball beat UCA in a charity exhibition.
Freddy Hicks had 23 points Monday night as Arkansas State men's basketball beat UCA in a charity exhibition.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two exhibitions, two triple point totals for Arkansas State men’s basketball.

Five players were in double figures Monday night as the Red Wolves beat UCA 112-77. 2,208 were in attendance at First National Bank Arena, all proceeds go towards the Wynne Relief & Recovery Center. $5 admission means that approximately $11,040 goes to the folks in Cross County as they continue to rebuild after the March 31st tornado.

Three of the five Red Wolves that scored in double figures hail from the Natural State. Freddy Hicks (Searcy) had 23 points, Derrian Ford (Magnolia) had 18 points, Avery Felts (Bono) 15 points in the victory. Caleb Fields filled up the box score with 18 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, Bryan Hodgson’s pack shot 50% from the field, 50% behind the arc (18-36).

Arkansas State tips off the season Monday, November 6th at Wisconsin. We’ll get you ready for tipoff. Watch the Red Wolves Live Basketball Preseason Special Wednesday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

