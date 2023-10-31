Football Friday Night
Arkansas State women’s bowling finishes 5th at Destination Orlando

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arkansas State women’s bowling team placed fifth among 18 teams at the Destination Orlando event that concluded Sunday.

A-State (21-5) was 2-1 in Baker best-of-seven matches to improve to 11-2 over the 13 matches played in Orlando. The Red Wolves dropped the opener 4-2 to Duquesne, but defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 4-2 and Duquesne 4-0 to place fifth.

The Red Wolves downed more pins, 1,198-1,182, in the opener against Duquesne, but lost the series 4-2. Duquesne took the opening game 223-218, but A-State took game two 209-188. Duquesne built a 3-1 lead after wins over 180-148 and 187-184 in games three and four, respectively, but the Red Wolves forced another game winning game five 256-186. Duquesne clinched the match with a 218-193 advantage in game six.

A-State met Fairleigh Dickinson in the next round and took game one 235-203. FDU evened the series with a 183-149 margin in game two before the Red Wolves grabbed a 2-1 advantage by way of 214-193 tally in game three. After FDU evened the series a 2-2 with a 194-188 margin in game four, A-State closed out the match winning game five 225-202 and game six by an identical pin count.

The Red Wolves met Duquesne once again to decide fifth place. A-State swept the series with wins of 182-147, 222-202, 177-165 and 288-221.

A-State closes out its fall schedule Nov. 10-12 at the Ladyjack Classic hosted by Stephen F. Austin in Kenosha, Wis.

