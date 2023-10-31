Football Friday Night
College hosts educational haunted house

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A college in Randolph County hosted an educational haunted house on Tuesday for its students.

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas hosted its fourth annual “haunted” nursing simulation lab.

No matter their course of study, students across campus were able to walk through the lab and see some spooky things, all while learning a little.

Organizer Bridgette Kasinger explained it’s been a tradition that has grown over the last few years.

“This is our biggest year so far. We do it every year as a retreat for our students. It is designed with learning in mind. They can learn and have fun and get a little spooky,” Kasinger explained.

Students walking through the lab learned about CPR, different pieces of medical equipment, and much more.

“We do have very special exercises and student tour guides to help those who are not health-related to go through and experience the lab,” Kasinger added.

The group plans to have an even bigger event next year.

