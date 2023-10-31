Football Friday Night
Cotton bales catch fire via spontaneous combustion, how and why

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 100 bales of cotton caught fire in Mississippi County on Monday, leading to road closures and thick plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles, and blinding drivers.

Mississippi County is home to a booming cotton industry, with the gins working overtime during harvest season to make sure everything gets done.

Cotton can produce its own heat when it is baled up tightly and with the right moisture content. The perfect conditions led to cotton bales going up in flames on Monday.

“When the green plant material... when the bacteria causes the heat and the heat builds to a point where the material catches fire,” said Brannon Thiesse with the Arkansas Division of Agricultural.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said in an Oct. 31 news release that the fire consumed 160 cotton bales.

Thiesse said due to how tightly packed the cotton is, the fire is very difficult to put out.

“You have to let them burn themselves out unless there is some way you can bust it apart. There is no way to get any water in there because it is wrapped so tightly,” said Thiesse.

Thiesse said there are a few factors that are at play. One of which is the moisture content of the cotton when it is harvested.

Thiesse added that the best prevention method is to make sure there less leaves in the cotton during the baling process. “Any kind of green material that gets wrapped up tightly in a situation like that, it will build up heat,” said Thiesse.

