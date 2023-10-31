Football Friday Night
Crews respond to power outage

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews in Paragould are responding to a power outage that has impacted a major part of the city.

Public Information Officer Jason Elms told K8 News the outage extends from the Focus Bank on Highway 412 to the McDonalds and Walgreens at the intersection of Highway 412 and 49.

No cause could be given at this time.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

