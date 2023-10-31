Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

East Poinsett County wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/27/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week from NEA games played on October 27th, 2023.

1,698 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. East Poinsett County (1,074) beats Hoxie (426) by 648 votes, Valley View (198) was 3rd. Dennis Gaines breaks free for a 51 yard touchdown. The Warriors beat Des Arc 30-16 to move to 8-1 and clinch a share of the 2A-2 title.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate to the EPC booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Highway 18 in Mississippi County remained closed Tuesday morning after more than 100 bales of...
Highway open after closure due to burning cotton bales
A Crittenden County man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews responded to a house fire in Jonesboro Monday evening.
Homeless individual escaping cold in vacant home starts house fire
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the intersection of Stadium...
Overturned semi-truck blocks Stadium Boulevard

Latest News

East Poinsett County wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/27/23)
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 10 Scores, Video Replays »
Football Friday Night Games of the Week: Marked Tree at EPC, Walnut Ridge at Hoxie
Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/27/23)