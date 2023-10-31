Football Friday Night
Halloween light and sound show honors late Jonesboro woman who lost breast cancer battle

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people in town loved her, so her brother started a nonprofit in her honor.

Brooke Landrum lost her battle with breast cancer on Halloween of 2022. This year, her brother Jon Seale will host a family-friendly Halloween display featuring music, singing pumpkins, and an animatronic skeleton host in her honor.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday just like Brooke,” Seale said. “And I- sorry, it gets emotional when I say Brooke.”

Seale moved from Texas back to Jonesboro following his sister’s funeral last year.

“So many people said, ‘She was my best friend, she impacted me, she was always there for me,’ and I just want to reflect that,” he said.

Brooke’s sister, Hannah Berry, is a registered nurse at a women’s clinic in Little Rock. She said her sister’s battle with the disease was five weeks long.

“On Halloween of last year, she went in for her bilateral mastectomy,” Berry said. “Then had a cardiac arrest in the recovery room and passed away.”

Brooke’s oldest daughter, Haddie Landrum, said her mother’s death was very unexpected.

“She always said, ‘I’m not going to die from cancer, cancer won’t kill me,’ Landrum said. “With that in my head, I was like, ‘yeah, well, get through this.”

Seale started a nonprofit organization in honor of his sister, Holidays for a Cure. It’s now his family’s mission to spread awareness of early screening.

“That money doesn’t go to this [display], it goes to helping people,” he said. “We’re going to give the money to St. Bernards, and going to help families in need.”

Berry described the day her sister died as one of the worst days of her life. Brooke’s brother and daughter also said the same.

“Keeping her alive is what’s most important to me,” said Landrum.

Anyone can donate to the nonprofit by scanning this QR code.
Anyone can donate to the nonprofit by scanning this QR code.(KAIT)

The light and sound show honoring Brooke Landrum will be located at 1400 West Monroe Avenue in Jonesboro and will last from 6-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

