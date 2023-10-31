Football Friday Night
HIDDEN HAUNTS: Spirits, Secrets, and the Supernatural in Randolph County

Spirit Knows in Pocahontas is said to be home to several unseen residents.
Spirit Knows in Pocahontas is said to be home to several unseen residents.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT8) - Nestled under a moonlit sky, a quaint shop in Pocahontas emerges as a shrouded enigma. Spirit Knows, an unassuming establishment, conceals a hidden secret that transcends the ordinary, welcoming the curious into the realm of the supernatural.

The co-owner of Spirit Knows, Teresa Oden, enthusiastically greeted our team of paranormal investigators on a recent Monday night. As she led us into this mysterious adventure, she stressed, “We’re never alone. Never. Spirit is everywhere.”

In the company of Spirit and fellow co-owners Tammy Ross and Teresa Callantine, we joined investigator Doug Cousins for a night of exploration into the otherworldly.

To establish a connection with any unseen entities, we employed a technique known as the Estes method. This method involved blindfolding me, plunging me into darkness, and providing headphones connected to a “spirit box” emitting white noise. I listened intently, striving to discern any words that might emerge from the eerie soundscape. The first word I heard was “Love.”

As my fellow investigators posed questions to the unseen, I strained to catch any whispers amidst the darkness. Occasional words, like “stairs”, emerged, leaving me intrigued.

Teresa Callantine, one of the co-owners, elucidated the theory behind this method, stating, “You get voices and words, and that is the way the spirit communicates with you is through the white noise.”

When the method didn’t yield much information from me, we turned to Teresa Oden, an expert unafraid of the enigmatic forces at play. She soon connected with two different spirits, one seemingly friendly and the other openly expressing its disdain for investigator Doug Cousins.

Having years of experience investigating paranormal phenomena, Doug Cousins speculated that the spirit’s hostility might be more about territoriality than malice, saying, “Whoever is here doesn’t like me and called me by name.”

As time passed, we switched our focus to another technique, using EMF readers to communicate. However, the conversation grew eerily silent, and the entities that had joined us seemed to vanish from our perception.

But for the shop’s three owners, the spirit voices remain constant. Tammy Ross shared her experiences, stating, “You hear voices. I have heard full-on conversations before. I have been woken up in the middle of the night having things whispered in my ear.”

Just a few nights before our visit, the trio picked up on words from the other side, including phrases like “Get Out” and “Help me.” They believe that everyone possesses a spiritual gift; it merely requires practice to refine it; as Teresa Callantine explained, “You just have to keep trying different things to figure out what you’re really good at, and what you do with that is you just keep practicing, and slowly it builds up stronger and stronger.”

Ultimately, what happens after we pass on remains a mystery to us, and who or what lingers among us. As Doug Cousins aptly said, “Can’t be an expert until you die, and I’m not ready to be an expert.”

At Spirit Knows, chilling tales intertwine with the enigmatic world of the paranormal, where the line between the living and the dead blurs, and the unknown beckons with an irresistible allure. Tammy Ross added, “I think of it may be residual, but I think most of it is just people passing through.”

Spirit Knows continues to be a place where the physical and the ethereal boundaries collide, offering those who dare a glimpse into the enigmatic and supernatural.

