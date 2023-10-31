Hogue named SEC Volleyball Player & Setter of the Week

After leading the No. 8 Arkansas offense to another two wins over the weekend, Hannah Hogue has received her fourth SEC Setter of the Week honor this season and has also been named the conference Player of the Week.

The Fort Smith native is the first Arkansas setter to win the award four times in one season and is one of only two Arkansas players ever to win any weekly awards four times in a season. Her Player of the Week designation is the Hogs’ first since Jill Gillen was given the award on Feb. 8, 2021.

Hogue finished the weekend with 78 assists for Arkansas in the team’s two matches at South Carolina and No. 19 Florida, 31 of which came in the Hogs’ sweep over Florida, the team’s first-ever win in Gainesville. Hogue is currently second in the SEC in assists per set with 11.38.

She also recorded a team-high 10 digs in Sunday’s victory for a double-double and made several key plays in a tight third set to keep Arkansas alive and primed for a sweep. She had two critical swings that ended up putting Arkansas ahead at 19-18, and extended a scoring run with an ace that made it 22-21 Razorbacks.

Hogue also continued her dominance at the service line over the two matches with three aces on Friday and one on Sunday. She is currently on a 13-match ace streak dating back to September, has had multi-ace outings in five of 11 SEC matches, and is second in conference in aces per set with 0.46, checking in only behind teammate Jill Gillen.

Hannah has now paced the Arkansas offense to a 20-3 record, Arkansas’ third consecutive 20-win season. The Razorbacks currently sit in first in the SEC at 10-1.

Up Next

Hogue and the Hogs close out a three-match road trip in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday as Arkansas takes on the Georgia Bulldogs at 6 p.m. The match will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

