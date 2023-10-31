Football Friday Night
How to make sure your pets are comfortable in colder temperatures

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cold temperatures are just a taste of what winter is going to feel like, and you want to make sure everyone in your house is prepared.

That includes your pet. When temperatures drop below freezing your animals can also feel it.

Veterinarian Dr. Achie Ryan said if you have a dog, depending on what kind you have, you may want to think about some sort of protection when you take them out.

“For smaller dogs that have short hair coats and don’t have protection, they can definitely suffer during cold weather, and you may want to reduce their outdoor time,” Ryan said.

He said bigger dogs like huskies love this weather and don’t have a problem.

He also stressed if you have farm animals make sure your barn does not have any holes that could let the cold air in.

