Jonesboro Fire Department sees rise in calls with temperature drop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The drop in temperatures is making the Jonesboro Fire Department busy.

Jonesboro Fire Battalion Chief Brett Winstead said the department has already made several calls over the last two days due to cold-related fire calls.

“We knew that the busy season had started. We made... this is our fifth fire run today,” he said.

He said many of those calls were just people calling when they turned their heaters on for the first time and smelt burning material. He said that those calls don’t typically pose a danger, as the duct system is just burning dust when the heater is turned on for the first time in months.

Other times, the danger is much greater.

With limited resources for the homeless population, people who are trying to stay warm go to vacant homes, not knowing how dangerous they could be.

“We have a fairly substantial homeless population in Jonesboro, they’re gonna find places. They’re going to find vacant houses or anywhere and they’re going to build fires,” he said.

Winstead said the person trying to stay warm in a vacant house on McClure used a fireplace whose chimney was capped. The smoke and fire went into the attic and the house caught on fire.

But it’s not just those vacant homes where chimneys can start a house fire.

“You need to have your chimneys cleaned every year, creosote, soot, builds up in them to the point where it will catch on fire, causing a fire inside the chimney, even if it’s a working chimney,” he said.

There’s also another culprit of house fires the fire department sees, one that is readily available.

“Space heaters are fine, you just gotta keep them away from curtains, bedding, clothes, they have to have a large area around them where nothing could fall into it,” he said.

Winstead also said that aside from fire calls, the department will also see a lot of carbon monoxide calls around this time, so it’s important to get those carbon monoxide alarms checked too.

