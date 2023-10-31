Leachville man arrested, facing attempted murder charges

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Leachville man is facing a charge of attempted murder after being arrested by Leachville Police.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Rece is facing charges of attempted murder, battery, and cruelty to animals, among others.

Although details are vague, the sheriff’s office said the incident happened in Leachville.

While the Leachville Police Department would not provide details about what happened, K8 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as new information is released.

Rece’s court date is set for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

