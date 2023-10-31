Minor quake recorded in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Monday near Strawberry.

The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

It was centered about 3.3 miles south-southwest of Strawberry and about 19.8 miles east-northeast of Batesville.

The USGS said the quake had a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles).

No one reported feeling it to the USGS.

