Minor quake recorded in Lawrence County
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Monday near Strawberry.
The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
It was centered about 3.3 miles south-southwest of Strawberry and about 19.8 miles east-northeast of Batesville.
The USGS said the quake had a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles).
No one reported feeling it to the USGS.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.